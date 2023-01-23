Kofi Abanga picks three teams likely to win Ghana Premier League title

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Kofi Abanga

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Kofi Abanga has named three teams he believes are favorites to win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title.

In an interview, Kofi Abanga picked his former employers, Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars as contenders for the domestic top-flight.



“I think Hearts of Oak, Kotoko and Aduana Stars are doing well this season and I believe if they maintain their performance, one of those clubs could win the league title at the end of the season” he said.

At the moment, Aduana Stars sit top of the table after 13 matches into the season, with 24 points.



Meanwhile, Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are tied on 21 points and are occupying 3rd and 4th positions respectively.