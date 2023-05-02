2
Kofi Abanga slams 'dispirited' Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak players

Kofi Abanga Retirement Former Asante Kotoko player, Kofi Abanga

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko player, Kofi Abanga has blamed the recent bad performances of Kotoko and Hearts of Oak on what he describes as 'disgruntled players' at both clubs.

According to Abanga, both Kotoko and Hearts players do not give their all in games.

The former Hearts of Oak player indicated that in the last two matches he witnessed, he felt discontented with the zeal and enthusiasm of the players.

“Current Hearts and Kotoko players are not committed. I was sad whiles watching a Hearts of Oak match the last time. Their performance after losing the ball seems like there’s nothing at stake. The same thing happened during Kotoko’s game against Olympics. You could clearly see that they are not committed," Abanga told Ghanasportspage.com.

Abanga noted the players need to up their energy when to playing for the two most glamorous clubs in the league.

“This is not how to play Hearts and Kotoko. You should be filled with the spirit whenever you put on the jersey. They just win the league with some favour but will go and disgrace Ghana in Africa. This is the time to tell them the truth," he lamented.

Hearts of Oak, who are fourth with 45 points, sit just two points above Asante Kotoko on the league log.

