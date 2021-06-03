Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Dr. Pambo get Africa Armwrestling Association appointment

Vice President for Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Kofi Addo Agyekum

Vice President for Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) Mr Kofi Addo Agyekum has been appointed Chairman for a Special Competitions Committee by the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA).

The committee will also have former member of the Medical Committee of the Ghana Footballl Association (GFA) and current Vice Chairman of the AFA anti-doping committee, Dr Prince Pambo as member.



The Special Competitions Committee was commissioned by the General Assembly of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa to put up a document on COVID-19 protocols and also come up with a roadmap that will enable Armwrestling, which is a major contact sport, begin competitions on the continent.



Among other responsibilities, the special competitions committee will also advice AFA Board on whether the continental governing body can organize the Africa Armwrestling Championships.

Other members of the committee are; Mr. Julien Boumsong (Cameroon), Mr. Charles Osei Assibey (Ghana), Mr. Nasr Youssef (Egypt), Mr. Herve Essomba (Senegal), Dr. Mangrina (Madagascar) and Dr Radonirina Zafinijato Rokotomanga also from Madagascar.



Armwrestling is one of the most affected sporting disciplines by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Played by two with holding the arms, Armwrestling is considered a contact sport hence pullers, referees and all must be protected whilst playing, the reason for AFA board setting up the committee.