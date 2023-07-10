0
Menu
Sports

Kofi Asare climbs off the bench to score to earn a point for Landskrona BoIS

Kofi Asare Player.jpeg Kofi Asare remains determined to regain his starting position

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Kofi Fosuhene Asare was the savior of Landskrona BoIS on Friday when the team locked horns with Jönköping Södra in the Swedish Superettan.

The versatile player has lost his starting place in his team but remains determined to regain his spot.

In the Week 13 encounter of the 2023 Swedish Superettan, the midfielder missed out on a starting eleven to his disappointment.

After the break when his team was trailing by a goal to nil, Kofi Asare was introduced into the game.

He put up a fantastic performance and proved to his manager and teammates that he is still the man to deliver the goods.

In the 66th minute, he was presented with a fine opportunity and scored to restore parity for Landskrona BoIS.

His goal cancelled an equalizer from Jesper Manns that had given Jönköping Södra the lead in the first half.

After his inspiring performance against Jönköping Södra, Kofi Asare is now hoping his manager will hand him a start in the next league match.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV
Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula