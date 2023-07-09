Kofi Fosuhene Asare scores in Landskrona BoIS draw with Jönköping Södra

Asare 21, has made 13 appearances, scored three goals, and assisted two in the league this season

Swedish-born Ghanaian Kofi Fosuhene Asare scored in Landskrona BoIS 1-1 draw with Jönköping Södra in the Superettan on Friday.

Kofi Fosuhene Asare came on in the 51st minute to replace Robin Dzabic.



The home team struggled throughout the opening minutes. Although neither team produced the fewest scoring opportunities, Jönköping Södra had the greatest control over the game. Rasmus Wendt undoubtedly had a strong finish, but the goalkeeper managed to divert it with some effort into a pointless corner.



Jesper Manns gave the visitors the lead in the 42nd minute of the game. A cannon shot from outside the box that Amr Kaddoura, the goalkeeper, was unable to reach.



The striped side entered the intermission feeling defeated but emerged for the second half as an entirely different group.

BoIS established play in Jönköping's half with speed, enthusiasm, and accuracy. A number of adjustments also had the intended outcome.



The home team generated many scoring opportunities as well, and 20 minutes into the final act, an equalizer was also scored. Between two Jönköping Södra defenders, Rasmus Wendt slipped a pass to a rushing Kofi Asare. Asare prevailed in his fight before neatly guiding the ball into the net.



Asare 21, has made 13 appearances, scored three goals, and assisted two in the league this season.