Kofi Kinaata storms Tarkwa to support Medeama in crucial game against Tamale City

Musician Kofi Kinaata

Medeama are on the verge of making history, and they have the backing of everyone in the Western region, including renowned musician Kofi Kinaata.

Kofi Kinaata, undoubtedly one of the finest musicians hailing from the western part of the country, is currently in Tarkwa, where Medeama will face off against Tamale City in the final match of the Ghana Premier League season.



Medeama only need to avoid defeat at Akoon Park, in front of an anticipated large crowd that will include notable personalities like Kinaata, to secure their first-ever league title.



A victory or draw would be sufficient for Medeama to become the 12th club to clinch the Ghanaian top-flight championship, putting an end to the Western region's drought of over four decades.

The last time a club from the west won the league was in 1977, when Hasaacas claimed their inaugural title. Since then, the region has struggled to produce a champion.



This is arguably the closest they have come to ending the prolonged dry spell, and everyone is rallying behind the Mauve and Yellow.



Numerous promises have been made to the players, including some peculiar ones such as the offer of free services from prostitutes.