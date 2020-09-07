Sports News

Kofi Kordzi pleads with Hearts of Oak to accept bid from Al-Sailiya

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi is reported to have written to the club to consider the offer from Qatari based club Al-Sailiya and allow him to leave.

Multiple reports in the media suggest that the Ghana Premier League giants have rejected a deal of $200,000.



According to the club, they are not ready to let the striker leave.



The striker has written a letter to the club’s management pleading with them to accept the transfer offer and allow him to leave due to the conditions in his family.

A portion of the letter reads, "Consider my family situation and allow me to leave”.



Kordzi is contracted with Accra Hearts of Oak until 2022 after signing a 3-year deal from a lower-tier side Royal FC last year.



He scored six goals in his 14 outings for Accra Hearts of Oak making him the top scorer for his club in the 2019/20 truncated Ghana premier league due to Coronavirus.

