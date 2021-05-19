Kofi Kordzi refuses to compare Kim Grant and Nii Odoom

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker Kofi Kordzi has refused to choose between coach Kim Grant and Edward Nii Odoom.
The 26-year-old worked under both managers during his short stint with the Accra based giants.
Grant has been credited for his discovery while the forward enjoyed his most prolific period under Nii Odoom.
Asked which coach he preferred working with the most, the Qatari based striker insisted both managers played an instrumental role in his development.
"I’ve worked under two coaches at Hearts of Oak; Kim Grant and Nii Odoom. Both of them are unique in their own right and have a different style of management so I can’t choose one over the other.
"It all depends on the player and his ability to execute instructions by the coach,” he said in an interview with FootballMadeInGhana.
