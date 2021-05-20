Kofi Kordzi tips Hearts of Oak to win Ghana Premier League title over Kotoko

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi has tipped his former employers to win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title at the expense of sworn rivals, Asante Kotoko.

The rainbow boys occupy the second position with 43 points while Asante Kotoko leads the table with 45 points after matchday 25.



Despite admitting that the season has been difficult for Accra Hearts of Oak, Kordzi is optimistic that the Phobians will come good at the end of the season.



"Performances have been high this season and one thing about Hearts of Oak players is that they never give up. I’ve been in touch with some of my former teammates and I can tell you that morale is high in the camp,” he told FootballMadeInGhana.

“I think it’s very difficult to call but I feel Hearts of Oak will edge Kotoko in the race for the title because they are more aggressive and hungry for success. Kotoko is doing well too but if you look at the challenges Hearts had to go through from the beginning of the season and how they’ve managed to rise above it to this point, I am quite confident they will win the league this season.”



Accra Hearts of Oak will play Eleven Wonders on matchday 26 of the league on Friday at the Ohene Ameyaw Park while Asante Kotoko plays host to WAFA SC on Saturday, May 22, 2021.