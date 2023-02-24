0
Menu
Sports

Koforidua Suhnyen club’s Frederick Twumasi joins Serbian side FK Jedinstvo Ub

Frederick Twumasi Frederick Twumasi

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Koforidua Suhnyen Club have confirmed their midfielder Frederick Twumasi has joined Serbian side FK Jedinstvo Ub.

Although details of the deal were not revealed, it is clear that Twumasi's move to the Serbian side marks a significant step forward in his career.

Twumasi is seen as a player with tremendous potential. His move to FK Jedinstvo Ub is expected to provide him with a platform to further develop his skills and compete at a higher level.

It remains to be seen how Twumasi will fare in Serbia, but his former club, Koforidua Suhnyen, expressed their confidence in his ability to succeed. In a statement announcing the transfer, the club wished Twumasi the very best of luck and praised him for his hard work and dedication.

For Twumasi, the move to FK Jedinstvo Ub represents a new challenge and an opportunity to prove himself on the European stage.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court