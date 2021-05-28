Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club(KSSC) officially launched

Suhyen is a Football loving community that has long begged for a football club

Some of the biggest personalities in Ghana football converged at Suhyen for the launch of division II Club, Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club.

The Regional Football Association chairman, Linford Boadu Asamoah, Coach Ibrahim Tanko and former Black Stars player and the owner of Club Consult Africa, Yussif Chibsah were among the big names to attend the event.



The Chief of Suhyen, Nana Okogyeman Basapong Ankoman as part of his commitment to support the club pledged a 50 acre of land for an ultra modern stadium in aid of the division II Club.



Suhyen is a Football loving community that has long begged for an opportunity to have a football club its people can identify with. With the establishment of Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club and its team of competent administrators led by CEO, Eric Alagidede, administrative manager, Richard Adu Guamfi and Kay Kay Erzuah International relations and marketing director, the club hopes to secure success within and without the country with regular engagement with the community folks.

Speaking at the Launch of the Club, the RFA chairman thanked a board member of the Club and a resident of Suhyen, Mr. Adamu Alhassan for a well thought idea to choose Suhyen among all communities to establish KSSC and urged the community to embrace the club. Mr. Linford also pledged his regular support for the Club and made an undisclosed donation to the team.



Th division II club will play the youth team of Accra Hearts of Oak(Auroras) tomorrow and hold a durbar of chiefs and the people of Suhyen as part of activities to launch the club.