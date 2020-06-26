0
Kojo Addae-Mensah distances himself from Asante Kotoko C.E.O job

Chief Executive Officer of Databank Kojo Addae-Mensah has rejected the idea of leading Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.

The Porcupine Warriors are in the hunt for a new Chief Executive Officer to replace George Amoako who was shown the exit door last month.

The new Asante Kotoko board is reportedly set to name a three-member committee to shortlist some candidates and it was believed Kojo Addae-Mensah was part of that list.

But the Databank boss, who is an avid fan of the Kumasi-based outfit, has distanced himself from the position, saying he is not the right man to lead the club.

“You just can’t pick anybody to be the CEO of a club. Football is different. I don’t think at this time the way football is, I am not sure I’m the right person to be CEO of Asante Kotoko,” Addae-Mensah said on Happy FM.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

