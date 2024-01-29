Kojo Addae-Mensah replaces Ace Ankomah on committee to search for Ghana's next coach

Databank's Chief Executive, Kojo Addae-Mensah

Databank's Chief Executive, Kojo Addae-Mensah, has stepped in to replace Ace Ankomah on the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) special search committee tasked with finding a new head coach for the Black Stars.

Ace Ankomah, who was the vice chairman, opted out shortly after the committee's initial announcement.



The revised five-member committee includes GFA Vice President Mark Addo, Kojo Addae-Mensah, Professor Joseph Mintah, Sports Ministry Chief Director William Caesar Kartey, and Ghanaian Football legend Opoku Nti.



The establishment of this committee follows the dismissal of Chris Hughton as the Black Stars coach on January 23, 2024.



The GFA has given the committee a three-week timeframe to propose a successor to the Executive Council for approval.

Prospective applicants have until February 2, 2024, to submit their applications for the vacant coaching position.



The GFA has outlined specific criteria, including a minimum of 15 years of coaching experience, for those aspiring to become the next head coach of the Black Stars.



