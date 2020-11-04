Kojo Addae Mensah tips Kotoko to win 2020/2021 Premier League

Renowned sports analyst Kojo Addae Mensah

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have received the backing of renowned sports analyst Kojo Addae Mensah to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupines had a busy transfer window, signing 10 players and letting go quite a good number.



Brazilian Fabio Goma and Muniru Sulley are some of the high profiled players who joined the club in the just-ended window.



The arrival of Nana Yaw Amponsah and his management team has led to renewed hopes with fans now believing that Kotoko will in the coming years assume a seat with the continent’s top clubs.



Discussing the upcoming season in an interview with GhanaWeb, Kojo Addae Mensah tipped Kotoko to win the league.



His conviction is based on what he believes to be sound leadership by Nana Yaw Amponsah and the experience of coach Maxwell Konadu.

He also mentioned Tarkwa-based Medeama as another club that will alongside Kotoko challenge for the title.



“I will tip Kotoko for the title. There is a breadth of fresh air blowing through the club. We have a new CEO and board and constituted a new management team who are all fired up and ready for action. Maxwell Konadu is still there and I think he is a good coach”.



“Medeama will give Kotoko competition. They are the club to watch but Kotoko will win the title. The absence of fans will affect Kotoko because in Kumasi, the fans alone will intimidate you and give you extra motivation but this time around the number of fans will reduce due to the coronavirus safety protocols. Smaller teams will no longer be intimidated and play well against Kotoko so that could be the problem”, he told GhanaWeb.



Kotoko will open the 2020/2021 league season with a home game against Techiman Eleven Wonders on November 15, 2020.



The game will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium due to ongoing renovation works at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.