Kojo Yankah officially declares to contest GFA presidency

Kojo Yankah

Former Chairman of the Western Regional Football Association, Kojo Yankah has officially declared his intention to vie for the position as President of the Ghana Football Association.

The astute football administrator becomes the second person to join the race for the seat with existing Kurt Okraku whose term runs out in October will also be seeking re-election.



Yankah held various roles within the GFA during the presidency of Kwesi Nyantakyi. His vast experience in football administration makes him a prominent figure in the sport.



“I am very ready and it is time for me to also leave a mark on Ghana Football. It is time for a new administration to take over affairs at the Ghana FA and I am the right person. The love for Ghana football is not there anymore and I am the one to bring it back”, he told Happy FM.

Yankah, known for his outspoken nature, successfully served as the chairman of the Western Region Football Association for eight years following the tenure of the late Lee Yankey. Additionally, he held a position as an Executive Committee member of the GFA.



However, a few more names are expected to pop up ahead of the elections slated for October,2023.



LSN/KPE