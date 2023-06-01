1
Kojo Yankah to rival Kurt Okraku, others for GFA presidency

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Chairman of the Western Regional Football Association, Kojo Yankah is set to announce his intention to run for the presidency of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on June 6.

Yankah, who has extensive experience in football administration, aims to lead Ghana football and will make his official declaration for the upcoming election, expected to be held in October.

Yankah has previously served as a member of the Black Stars management committee and held various positions within the GFA during Kwesi Nyantakyi's presidency. With a notable background in the sport, he is a well-known figure in football administration.

During his eight-year tenure as the chairman of the Western Region Football Association, succeeding the late Lee Yankey, Yankah showcased his leadership skills. He also held a position as an Executive Committee member of the GFA.

Once Yankah officially declares his candidacy, he will become the second contender in the race for the GFA presidency, challenging the incumbent Kurt Okraku, who is seeking re-election.

