Koku Anyidoho goes berserk over fake Asamoah Gyan quote about 2010 Uruguay penalty

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, has expressed outrage over a fake quote attributed to legendary Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan.

Koku Anyidoho has taken to social media to register his fury over the quote, which seeks to claim that Asamoah Gyan missed the infamous 2010 World Cup penalty kick on purpose.



Anyidoho described the false statement as a "despicable senseless propaganda that makes me puke."



Koku Anyidoho believes that the quote in circulation is an element of propaganda from one of the political parties and advised politicians to refrain from such acts.



His tweet reads, "Those propagating this senselessness should bow down their heads in shame because it just exposes their low level of intellect and cultic bigotry. You end up repelling voters rather than attracting, when you go down this horrible propaganda road. Tweaaaa!!!"



Asamoah Gyan was named as a member of the manifesto committee for Dr Bawumia's presidential bid on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



As the chair of the youth and sports sub-committee, Gyan has been tasked with using his expertise to generate ideas and plans for sports development and the growth of the Ghanaian youth.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Asamoah Gyan sought to explain that through his career, he has gained the needed experience and knowledge that can help develop sports in the country.



"I always ask myself, how do we create change if we don't want to change? How do we spectate without being on the bench, and how do we score without being on the field?



"How do we pass on the baton to the next generation if we don't share our experience? How do we achieve without a clear path ahead? I believe that with collective experiences, we can orient the next generation to do better than what we did. We can give hope where hope is lost, and we can inspire when all hope seems lost," excerpts of his post read.



Those propagating this senselessness should bow down their heads in shame because it just exposes their low level of intellect and cultic bigotry. You end up repelling voters than attracting, when you go down this horrible propaganda road. Tweaaaa!!! pic.twitter.com/yEbHuIL6B4 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) February 22, 2024

