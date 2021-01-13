Koomson spells out vision for GHALCA

Isaac Wilberforce Koomson, former Vice Chairman of GHALCA

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) will soon become the cynosure of all eyes when one gets the opportunity to steer the wheel.

These were the words of former Vice Chairman of GHALCA, Mr Isaac Wilberforce Koomson, who at the weekend outlined his vision for the association when elected into office as next chairman.



Mr Koomson is campaigning fiercely to unseat the incumbent – Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, in January’s election.



He told the Times Sports at the weekend that GHALCA at the moment was in a state of comatose, stressing that the clubs’ welfare body “has no single staff for now at the secretariat.”



“Come to think of it: GHALCA has sunk so low that even the four staff available has been paid off and as I speak now, the association is operating without a single staff,” the Aduana Stars management member alleged.



A vice-chairman of GHALCA during Alhaji Ali Raji’s tenure in 2012, Mr Koomson told the Times Sports at the weekend that he was determined to transform the association into a high-quality outfit – focusing on human resource development.



“The human resource development policy is primarily intended to help upgrade the capacity of our club administrators to enhance the club licensing requirements of the FA through liaising with universities to develop short certificated courses in administration, accounting, marketing, negotiation and branding.”

According to him, it is the only realistic way football administrators can manage the clubs effectively well.



Mr Koomson also hammered on instituting a welfare scheme where clubs would be expected to contribute into an investment fund to secure the future of its members.



“Most often than not, our people retire from the game they had selfishly served but virtually go home with nothing and I believe this scheme will serve a good purpose,” he said, adding that he was going to decentralise the activities of GHALCA as well.



“The situation where everything about GHALCA is centralised would be a thing of the past during my tenure as we hope to strongly get in touch with the grassroots.”



The former GHALCA veep also promised to expand the President’s Cup competition to include clubs from the lower tier, “as we hope to make it an all-inclusive contest.”



On the table too for Mr Koomson is the introduction of a GHALCA Gala Night where awards will be given to sponsors and top performers of the season – from colts to the premiership.