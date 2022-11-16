0
Korea Paralympic Committee donates 40-seater accessible bus to Accra 2023 African Para Games

KoreaParalympic Present at the meeting were; Mr Samson Deen - APC President, Dr Hayat Catab and others

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Korean National Paralympic Committee has donated an Accessible “VIP” Bus to African Paralympic Committee for the organization of the Accra 2023 Africa Paralympic Games.

Korean NPC President Jung Jin-owan made the official announcement at the sidelines of the IPC GA in Berlin to the President of the African Paralympic Committee, Mr Samson Deen.

During the meeting, the APC President thanked the officials of the Korean Paralympic Committee and assured them of the proper usage of the bus by officials and athletes of the paralympic movement to develop the sports.

Present at the meeting were; Mr Samson Deen - APC President, Dr Hayat Catab - APC Vice President and Henry Larbi - Administrative Assistant at APC Secretariat.

The Korean delegation was led by Jung Jin-owan - President of Korean NPC, Dong-Hyan Bae - Vice Chairman of Chan Sung Group and Mr Byung in Kim(BK), Head of Global Strategy at the Korean Paralympic Committee. 





