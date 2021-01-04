Kosta Papic charges Hearts of Oak players to improve on goal scoring

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Kosta Papic has charged his players to improve on their scoring rate in subsequent matches despite hitting six past Bechem United on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

The Phobians produced a masterclass against the League leaders on matchday seven at the Accra Sports Stadium in a seven-goal thriller.



Accra Hearts of Oak secured their third win of the season in a 6-1 win to climb up on the league log with goals from Manaf Umar, Victor Aidoo, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Benjamin Efutu, and Abdul Lawali.



Prince Adu Kwabena got the consolation for the away side.



The Serbian trainer reacted to their massive win by urging his players to step up their game in the subsequent fixtures.

“Honestly, it is very good for us to be scoring six goals and very good for us to win the game to come closer to those who are on top of us. This win is very good for the players to boost their morale and good for the management to start to believe in the players but this win won't do anything if we don’t win the next game,” Papic said in the post-match interview.



He also admitted that the team still has a lot of work to do before they can compete for the league title.



“We are still struggling tactically and technically to do something that is very important to us; that is to create more chances and score more goals. We used the advantage that we had and tactically we prepared for the second half."



“Papic is not going to produce anything, players are going to produce the chances and score goals. My duty is to make them feel that it is possible and to try to score more goals than the opponent. Today, we scored six we will see how many we are going to score the next week and the next week. We would try to score if the chance for that is there but if we are not trying then we are never going to score," he added.