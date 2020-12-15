Kosta Papic keen on bringing Samuel Afum back to Hearts of Oak

Papic with the Hearts of Oak players during training

Hearts of Oak are set to sign striker Samuel Afum on the demand of head coach Kosta Papic, according to heavily reliable sources at the Capital club.

Papic, who took charge of his first game on Sunday, is keen to bring the former Young Boys Bern forward back to the club.



According to a publication by Football Ghana, negotiations has already began with the two sides set to agree on a fee for the player who is currently training with a lower-tier side in Accra.



Afum spent 4 season at but the peak of his performance for the Phobians was reached under the Serbian as he scored 13 goals to contribute to their title success in the 2009/10 season when they last won the league title.

Ghana Sports Online understands the player could be put on a GHS5000 a month salary.



Afum, 29, has had spells in Switzerland, Serbia and Egypt as well as Finland.