Kosta Papic resignation not surprising – Mohammed Polo

Coach Kosta Papic has resigned from his post at Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo is not surprised by the resignation of head coach Kosta Papic.

The Serbian trainer on Monday tendered in his resignation from the Phobians for barely three months following a crunch meeting with the Board of Directors.



The 60-year-old was appointed in November 2020 for a second stint with the club having coached the club in 2009.



Papic is reported to have resigned due to interference from some board and management members of the team.



However, the former Accra Hearts of Oak icon in an interview lamented that he is not surprised by Papic’s resignation as he believes the club is noted for that.

"I have heard the resignation of coach Kostadin Papic from Hearts and I'm not surprised all because of interference from the management & the board"



“I have faced same interference at Hearts which Papic did with player’s selection,” he said in an interview with Ashh FM.



Papic guided the Rainbow club in 10 matches in the Ghanaian premiership where he won four, drew three, and lost three.



His assistant, Joseph Asare Bediako also resigned from his post last week citing personal reasons.