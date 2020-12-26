Kosta Papic reveals he returned to Hearts of Oak to win Ghana Premier League

Acura Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic

Acura Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic, says he determined to win the Ghana Premier League on his return to the club.

The experienced Serbian trainer was appointed early this month for a second spell after inconsistent displays under Edward Odoom.



Papic led the Phobians to the summit of the table in 2008/09 before his dismissal with seven matches to go as they went on to win the league.



The 60-year-old's target is to win a 21st league title with the club and also the CAF Champions League.

"What made me to come back to Hearts of Oak was to win the league and possibly the CAF Champions League," Papic told Fox FM.



"I believe the team has the capacity to do that and we are working on it, it is not easy but we are going to fight for it."



Hearts of Oak are seventh on the league table with 8 points from six matches.