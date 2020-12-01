Kosta Papic's return is good for Hearts of Oak- Jojo Bossman

Coach Kosta Papic

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Francis Jojo Bossman, has said that Kosta Papic will do a good job with the support of Edward Nii Odoom in his second stint with the club.

The Serbian coach makes a return to the club after 11 years and is set to be appointed as the new head coach according to reports in the media.



Bossman who played under Kosta Papic in the 2008-09 season said the Serbian is a good coach and he can turn things around for the Phobians when given the need backing and support.



Speaking in an interview with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports, on the arrival of the coach to the club he said, “I hope the way he worked with us when we were there and achieved results hope he can replicate same this time. His tactics are good and he relates very well with all the players.



I hope the confidence will come so he will be able to help the team”.

Bossman added, “He is not going to struggle because he came to meet some players. He will be able to penetrate and do the job”.



He advised the management to maintain Edward Nii Odoom so he assists Kosta Papic.



According to him, Coach Odoom has a fair idea about the team and will be of great assistance to the Serbian coach.



“The pressure at Hearts of Oak is too big for Nii Odoom. Kosta Papic and Nii Odoom should work together because Odoom has built the team and both of them can work together”, he added.