Kosta Papic should work with Nii Odoom - Ex-Hearts midfielder

Accra Hearts of Oak new coach, Kosta Papic

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Francis Jojo Bossman, has advised that coach Edward Nii Odoom should be maintained as part of the technical team for the first team as Kosta Papic takes over as head coach.

Reports in the media indicate that Edward Nii Odoom is set to be demoted to the youth team following the arrival of the Serbian trainer.



Papic was at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch Accra Hearts of Oak's 1-0 defeat to Inter Allies on matchday three of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



According to Bossman, Kosta Papic should work together with Ewdward Nii Odoom since he knows the squad better and can help him to succeed.



“The pressure at Hearts of Oak is too big for Nii Odoom. Kosta Papic and Nii Odoom should work together because Odoom has built the team and has a fair idea on how the team can operate so they need to work together for some time and this will help”, he said in an interview.



“Kosta should work with Nii Odoom because he has worked with the current crop of players."

Papic is a very good coach and he can help Hearts get back to their best”.



Jojo Bossman played under Kosta Papic in the 2008-09 season and was part of the team that won Hearts of Oak's last Ghana Premier League title in 2009.



Meanwhile, former Hearts of Oak defender Sam Johnson also believes that the return of Kosta Papic will bring back the team's glory days.



"Papic is not a foreigner, he has been here before but I don't know if he is the same Papic. I prefer he was here before the start of the season," the ex-Black Stars defender said in an interview.



"His return will raise the team because every player will fight to be in his starting lineup. The way things are going, the management need to act fast", he added.