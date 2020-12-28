Kosta Papic targets CAF Champions League glory with Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic has set his sights on winning the continental showpiece with the Phobians.

The rainbow boys have failed to make a meaningful impact both locally and internationally in recent times.



The CAF Champions League has eluded the Accra based club for long, the last time they won it was in 2000.



However, according to Papic, he has returned to the club to win the CAF Champions League with the Phobians.

“What motivated me to return to Hearts of Oak is that I want to win CAF Champions League for the club”



“Hearts of Oak current performance is not close to what I’m expecting, but still trying to change the player’s mentality”



“We are going to fight for the league trophy” he told Fox FM in Kumasi.