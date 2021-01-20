Kosta Papic yet to sign Hearts of Oak contract – Report

Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic

Despite assuming and discharging his duties as head coach, Serbian trainer, Kosta Papic is yet to sign a contract with Accra Hearts of Oak, according to Graphic Sports.

Papic rejoined Hearts last month and his arrival has seen an upturn in their performance in the Ghana Premier League.



Over the weekend, Papic led the Phobians to defeat in-form Techiman Eleven Wonder 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



However, Graphic claims sources at the club have informed them that Papic is yet to fully commit to Hearts of Oak.



The report which quotes a Hearts official says states that talks are ongoing to finetune the contract for Papic.



The source remains confident the deal will be wrapped up soon and announced to the public.

“The contract with Papic has not been finally settled but he is working, when it is finally settled we'll let the public know,” the Hearts source said.



“He is still a coach of the club but we have not finished with everything with him and anything he is taking now will just be provisional,” the source disclosed.



The story also cites Vincent Sowah Odotei who confirmed the existence of a binding contract between the two parties.



Papic made a return to Hearts of Oak after leaving the club in 2009.