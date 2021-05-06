Kotei Neequaye promises pension scheme for boxers and coaches

Abraham Kotei Neequaye

Abraham Kotei Neequaye a presidential aspirant of the impending Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) election has promised a pension scheme for boxers and coaches if voted into office as president of the GBA.

Speaking in an interview with the media, the Second Vice President of the GBA who lost the Okaikoi South Parliamentary seat during the 2020 General Elections said boxers and their coaches must have a pension scheme to cater for their future.



According to Mr. Neequaye, he would embark on a thorough consultation with all stakeholders in his quest to develop the appropriate pension scheme for boxers and coaches after their career.



Mr. Neequaye has what it takes to attract the needed corporate support for the sport to ensure the growth of the sports in Ghana.

“We need someone who has time for boxing, and I am the one. I believe I am the heavyweight among the contestants as I have experience from amateur where I was Chairman of Greater Accra and also worked as CEO of Baby Jet Promotions,” he stated.



The GBA goes to the polls in an Elective Congress on July 22, 2021.



Among personalities who have expressed their interest in the top post are Messrs. Henry Manly-Spain, Rabon Dodoo, Rasheed Williams, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, Alhaji Tofik, Referee Roger Barnor, and Coach Charles Quartey.