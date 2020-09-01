0
Sports News Tue, 1 Sep 2020

Kotoko @ 85: They're total failures in terms of infrastructures - Yamoah Ponkoh

Asante Kotoko 18 According to Ponkoh, Kotoko cannot boast of a stadium

On Asante Kotoko's 85th-anniversary former management member, Yamoah Ponkoh, revealed that the club has not done enough in terms of infrastructural development.

Speaking to local radio station Ashh FM Yamoah Ponkoh said;

“If Kotoko was a human being, I will say he has failed in life because if I compare the North Africa teams to them whom they started life with, I will say they are total failures in terms of infrastructures,"

“If as at now Kotoko hires a stadium for a match then that is very bad," he added.

Asante Kotoko’s problem is a combination of factors like misunderstanding and power struggles,"

“Otumfuo gave a direction to the new management as to what they should do and I think that is what they should focus on,” he concluded.

Source: footballghana.com

