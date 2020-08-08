Sports News

Kotoko Board member Evelyn Asare gives full support to new CEO

Evelyn Asare in a picture with newly appointed CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah

Board member of Asante Kotoko, Evelyn Asare, has giving her full backing to newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Nana Yaw Amponsah was confirmed the new CEO of the club on Friday at a mammoth ceremony in Kumasi.



The former GFA Presidential candidate has been given a three-year mandate to lead and transform the club into one of the best on the continent.



Madam Asare, the head of sports at the Sunyani Polytechnic entreated the fans to remain solidly behind their choice for the CEO job.



"Giving my full support to him to do the needful, this current Asante Kotoko SC has moved from just value for money to sustainability," she posted on Twitter.

"We only entreat our cherished fans to pray and support the Board and the newly appointed CEO to succeed and lift the club to greater height," she added.



