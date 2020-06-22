Sports News

Kotoko Board of Directors to hold talks with Nana Yaw Amponsah over CEO job

Asante Kotoko Board of Directors will officially hold talks with Nana Yaw Amponsah over the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) job on Tuesday.

Following the institution of the nine new member board, the management team of the club which was led by George Amoako has been dissolved.



According to reports, the board will hold a meeting in Accra on Tuesday, June 23.



The board led by Dr Kwame Kyei have identified the Phar Rangers FC president as the man with the requisite football experience for the CEO job.



Should he be named, the Kotoko job will hand him a major selling tool to build his credibility and image in local football.

Last week, former GFA vice president, George Afriyie, who was also linked to the job denied being interested in the job as was previously thought.



In a wave of new changes, the incoming CEO is expected to work closely with the board, which was constituted recently at the instance of the club’s life patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The new Board have been given a three-year mandate to restore the pride of the club.

