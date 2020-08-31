Sports News

Kotoko Board sets treble target at the end of their tenure

Asante Kotoko SC

The Board of Premier League side, Asante Kotoko SC has set a 'treble target' for the Porcupine Warriors before their three year mandate in office ends.

The Board wants Asante Kotoko, who are the record holders of the Ghana Premier League to emulate the feat attained by rivals Accra Hearts of Oak and regional rivals Ashantigold SC by winning the local league on the trot.



Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Ashantigold formally known as Obuasi Goldfields are the only clubs in the history of Ghana football to have won the Ghana Premier League on three successive occasions.



Board Member, Kwadwo Boateng Genfi made this known in an interview with Graphic Sports.



"That is the only way we can write our names in the history books. So we are really bent on making the club great again.By the end of our term, we would have achieved something very unique."



"We have our reputations at stake and we want to achieve success, so we will tighten the screws and do things that will uplift the image of the club.You see Kotoko fans need only one thing, win, and to win, you need good players and you also need to motivate them. Player motivation is very important."



Treble in the words of Mr. Kwadwo Boateng Genfi is to win the Ghana Premier League on three successive occasions.

"We will ensure that the right thing is done to project the image of the club and then make the fans happy. So we will do whatever we have to do to win the league continuously for about three years and if we are able to win the African trophy, the excitement will come."



The Board after coming in office has appointed 2019 Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate, Nana Yaw Amponsah to lead the club as the Chief Executive Officer for the next two years.



Asante Kotoko is 85 years today August, 31, 2020.





