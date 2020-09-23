Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has 'absolute confidence' in coach Maxwell Konadu

Coach Maxwell Konadu

New Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko Nana Yaw Amponsah has given his full backing to coach Maxwell Konadu.

Nana Yaw Amponsah, who unveiled his new management team members today at a ceremony in Kumasi, assured the gaffer the new team is solidly behind him as they usher the club into a new phase.



"I have absolute confidence in Coach Maxwell Konadu. I have been a scout for years, and so knows the kind of support that I need to give our technical team to excel," said the CEO.



Maxwell Konadu was named coach of the club for a second spell in December 2019, but the former Wa All Stars trainer has been under pressure from fans after a difficult campaign in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

The former Ghana player will continue as coach of the club despite the change in management.



Meanwhile, Nana Yaw Amponsah revealed at the unveiling of the 8 member management that the club has cut the size of the team to only thirty players.



"We are going to keep 30 players; 4 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 8 midfielders, 4 strikers, 4 youth players and 2 outstanding players," he said.