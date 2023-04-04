7
Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah summoned over why he sacked Coach Zerbo without permission

Nana Yaw Amponsah Kotoko?fit=690%2C420&ssl=1 CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko board member Joseph Yaw Adu has revealed the board summoned the Chief Executive Officer of the club Nana Yaw Amponsah to explain why he sacked coach Seydou Zerbo without the board's knowledge.

The Burkinabe was fired last month after the Porcupine Warriors were shocked 2-0 at home by Medeama SC.

Yaw Adu is now disclosing the coach was sacked without the knowledge of the board.

“It was a sub-committee meeting, the entire board has not met," he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

"We summoned the CEO (Nana Yaw Amponsah) to explain to us why he did not inform us before sacking coach Seydou Zerbo and the recent performance of the team and other technical matters.

"There was no agenda of sacking the CEO,it is mere speculations.”

Seydou Zerbo signed for Asante Kotko at the start of the current season and saw the club kicked out of the CAF Champions League and also struggling in the Ghana Premier League.

Source: footballghana.com
