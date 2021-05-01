Kotoko CEO accused of failing to pay agency fee after Kwame Poku's transfer to USM Alger

CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Algerian football agent, Adel Hammouche has accused Asante Kotoko SC CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, of failing to pay him his agent fee in the transfer of Kwame Opoku to USM Algiers.

The agent who was mandated to negotiate together with an Egyptian agent (Sherif Farouk El Sayed) who he claimed he never saw him continued that, after Kotoko received their money from USM Algiers, Nana Yaw Amponsah is no longer picking his calls.



He said that he reported him to the Ghana ambassador in Algeria, who pleaded on his behalf and told him that he will report to the Ghana Football Association president for peace to reign.



He is demanding an amount of 45,000 Euros from Kotoko.

As evidence to prove his case, here is his passport and mandate form from Asante Kotoko SC signed by the CEO.



He said that he will do everything possible to take his money, which is his right, if even he has to go to FIFA he will do it.



Kwame Poku joined the Algerian side on a four and half year deal.