Kotoko CEO pleads with govt to speed up renovation works at Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has appealed to the government to speed up with the renovation works currently ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium which serves as the home venue for Asante Kotoko and King Faisal has been closed down for over a year for renovation works to be carried out.



The Porcupine Warriors have relocated to the Accra Sports Stadium to use the venue for their home games in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League as well as in the CAF Inter-club competition.



However, Nana Yaw Amponsah believes that the Accra Sports Stadium hasn’t been favourable for his side in the ongoing season as the team has performed better in their away games, juxtaposing it with games played in Accra.



He appealed to the government to help the team return to their traditional venue.

“We all know that Accra Sports Stadium is not our home. Our home is the Baba Yara Sports Stadium”, Nana Yaw Amponsah told the media after Kotoko’s goalless draw against ES Setif in Algeria."



“This time we haven’t lost any match away from the Accra Sports Stadium, which is a very good record. So we will plead with the government to help us so we can go back to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium so they should speed up with the renovation works”, he added.



Asante Kotoko has a big game coming up against their arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 28, 2021.