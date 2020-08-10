Sports News

Kotoko CEO to engage board on transfer ban

Nana Yaw Amponsah, New Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko

New Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah says he will engage the Board of Directors of the Club to plead with its Patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, if there is an urgent need to bring on board new players.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently serving a year ban from recruiting new players after instructions from Otumfuo Osei Tutu II through the Chief of Staff of Manhyia Palace, Kofi Badu. However, the highly astute administrator has stated that the technical team led by Coach Maxwell Konadu would decide if there will be a need to augment the squad.



“I just came, so I will engage the coaches and access the current squad. Kotoko were third in the truncated league, and they could have won the league.

“I am not sure the current crop of players are that bad so when I see there’s a need to improve the team through the recommendations of the technical team then I will engage the Board, and I am sure when they explain it to Nana (Asantehene) and it makes sense to him, I know Nana won’t restrict us from doing that and, he will do just what will make Kotoko great again,” Amponsah told Opemsuo FM.



Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana in the 2020/21 CAF Champions League competition and would look to strengthen their squad with the departure of certain key players.

