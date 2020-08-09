Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold are after my signature - Lee Addy

Click for Market Deals →
Ghana International Lee Addy has revealed that three Ghana Premier League clubs are after his signature.
The highly-rated defender speaking on Max FM's SportsBiz says he is in talks with all three clubs and will make a decision on which one he will join before the upcoming season.
"I am talking to three clubs Kotoko, Ashantigold and Hearts of Oak and we hope to come to a conclusion soon. Hearts and Kotoko are like Barcelona and Real Madrid but I also respect AshGold very well so any of them that gives me a good offer I will gladly accept. I am a footballer and will take any offer which is good for me, it could be in Africa or Europe and I will embrace the offer."
Lee Addy won the best defender in the Ghana Premier League twice when he played for Bechem Chelsea from 2008 to 2010.
He is a journeyman in football having had stints in Croatia, China, Russia among others.
