Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold are after my signature - Lee Addy

Defender, Lee Addy

Ghana International Lee Addy has revealed that three Ghana Premier League clubs are after his signature.

The highly-rated defender speaking on Max FM's SportsBiz says he is in talks with all three clubs and will make a decision on which one he will join before the upcoming season.



"I am talking to three clubs Kotoko, Ashantigold and Hearts of Oak and we hope to come to a conclusion soon. Hearts and Kotoko are like Barcelona and Real Madrid but I also respect AshGold very well so any of them that gives me a good offer I will gladly accept. I am a footballer and will take any offer which is good for me, it could be in Africa or Europe and I will embrace the offer."

Lee Addy won the best defender in the Ghana Premier League twice when he played for Bechem Chelsea from 2008 to 2010.



He is a journeyman in football having had stints in Croatia, China, Russia among others.

Source: Mutala Yakubu

