Kotoko IMC will succeed - Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani

Black Stars assistant coach, Didi Dramani, has backed Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee(IMC) to succeed.

Recounting his experience as an IMC member years ago, Didi Dramani highlighted factors he believes will contribute to the current IMC's success.



“You know I was part of the IMC during my second year as Kotoko coach. The King called me, Opiku Nti and one Mr. Opoku who was the accountant and entrusted the running of the club into our hands. It helped us because we were not many as leaders and we could properly plan," Dramani said on Kumasi-based FOX FM.



“The three of us gave our all to make sure the club succeeds. So this is not the first time an IMC is formed at the club. The IMC means you have full responsibility, you have some sort of full belongingness of the club. There is no distraction because you are not too many. The coach knows his area to operate, the administrator knows what to do too. I think that it will go a long way to help the club and I can only wish them well. For our time, the IMC were successful," he added.



He further pointed out that Kotoko's success has a positive impact on Kumasi, where the team is based, and also influence the country politically.



"If Kotoko do well, then all things too move on well in Kumasi, and politically wise, things go on well in Ghana”

“I believe that this IMC too will be successful. Someone like Kwesi Appiah, I have so much respect for and I believe that he will help Kotoko with his experience," the Black Stars assistant coach added.



Kotoko after the dissolving of the previous board and management, club has gone through a change in their organogram following the appointment of a four-man Interim Management Committee (IMC) by the life patron of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The four members are Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, who is the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant, and the rest are former Black Stars coach, James Kwesi Appiah, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, the newly appointed Kotoko coach and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi as the administrative manager



