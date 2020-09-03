Sports News

Kotoko, Medeama in tug-war for Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwah

Aduana Stars defender, Caleb Amankwah

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC are hovering around unsettled Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwah.

The former WAFA defender is headed for the exit door at Aduana Stars following reports that he is unwilling to sign a new contract with the Premier League champions.



"Aduana wants to renew the contracts of Caleb Amankwah, Elvis Opoku and Joseph Addo but their managers are making things difficult," PRO of Aduana Evans Oppong told Akoma FM.



Amankwah has been reluctant to sign a new deal, since reports linking him to Asante Kotoko emerged.



The Porcupine Warriors are beefing up their squad ahead of the start of the new campaign, which will also see them compete in Africa in the CAF Champions League.



Meanwhile, Medeama has made inquiries about his availability as they strengthen their team for next season.

Amankwah joined Aduana Stars from West African Football Academy SC (WAFA) on a two-year deal in 2018 following impressive performances in the past season.



He is one of the versatile defenders in the Ghanaian top-flight who can play as a right-back and center-back.



He was an integral member of the Ogya lads before the 2018 Ghana Premier League season was halted after the premiering of the investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas on corruption in Ghana football.



He also featured in the club’s CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup campaign last season.



He is currently a member of the Ghana U-23 team.

