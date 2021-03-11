Kotoko NCC broker peace between club and Maxwell Konadu

Former Kotoko Coach Maxwell Konadu

In the last few days there has been a show off between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and their former coach Maxwell Konadu about his severance package and his use of the official vehicle handed him since his dismissal.

There has been a back and forth among the two parties with letters upon letters sent either way.



Maxwell Konadu has even lodged a complaint against the club at the player and coaches status committee of the Ghana Football Association(GFA).



However a marathon meeting was today held between the National Circles Council led by its Chairman Christopher Damenya, some other members including Nana Kwame Danquah and coach Maxwell Konadu.



They have all reached an amicable settlement with coach Maxwell Konadu handing over the Toyota Fortuner that was given him as his official vehicle whiles coach of Kotoko.



Among other things Maxwell Konadu has agreed to withdraw the complaint lodged against the club at the Player and Coaches Status committee among others.



BELOW IS THE RESOLUTION REACHED:

1. Maxwell Konadu has returned the Toyota Fortuner which was his official vehicle to Asante Kotoko



2. The NCC led by its Chairman Christopher Damanya and Nana Kwame Dankwa have taken possession of the vehicle and handed same to the CEO of the club.



3.Maxwell Konadu has instructed his lawyers to write to the Player Status Committee to withdraw the case he lodged against Kotoko.



4. Nana Yaw Amponsah the CEO of Kotoko has agreed to pay Maxwell Konadu his outstanding entitlements as soon as possible.



5. The NCC has assured Maxwell Konadu that they will pay the difference between what he is claiming from the club and what he will actually be paid by Kotoko.



6. The NCC has promised the management that they will also be ready to pay the amount accrued as "loss of use" of the official vehicles should management continue to pursue that case.