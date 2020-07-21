Sports News

Kotoko accident: Wife of the late equipment officer Obeng Asare cries for help

Portia Obeng Asare, the wife of the late deputy Equipment Officer of Asante Kotoko, Thomas Obeng Asare, has pleaded with Ghanaians to come to her aid in her difficult times.

In 2017, Asante Kotoko was involved in a road accident on their way back to Kumasi after a Ghana Premier League against Inter Allies at the Tema Stadium which they lost 1-0.



The team bus collided with a mini truck on the Kumasi—Nkawkaw road.



The incident claimed the life of the club's deputy equipment officer, Thomas Obeng Asare, injured coach Steve Polack, his assistant Godwin Ablordey, the driver and some players.



Sharing her ordeal after three years of her husband's demise, Portia Obeng Asare said, “I have four children which I take care off but things has been difficult for me because I sell second hand clothing. I have struggled to carter for the kids because I am the only person baring the cost.”

“In their schooling, Mr Osei Assibey who is a former member of the Kotoko communications team volunteered to take care of them. Apart from that, I have been doing everything for my wards. I always feel sad because the first born has been in the house for two solid years after completing SHS but due to financial constraints he is still at home. Apart from God, I don’t have anyone whom I look up to” she told Don Summer of Angel FM in Kumasi.



“After the funeral of my late husband, Kotoko gave me an insurance which I used to invest in Prestige Capital bank for the kids but unfortunately for me the president, Nana Akuffo-Addo has consolidated the bank and it is one of the reasons why I have not been able to take care of them.”



“I hope and pray people will have mercy on me and assist me to support my child to the tertiary level. I have lost all my capital. In this coronavirus era, the struggle has been worse but God being so good people willingly contributed for me both in kind and cash” he said.





