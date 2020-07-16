Kotoko and Ashantigold should prepare well for Africa - Coach Yaw Acheampong

Sports News

King Faisal Babes Chief Executive Officer, Anwar Sadat, claims the club is ready to sign striker Ibrahim Osman from Asante Kotoko SC on permanent basis.

Osman played on loan from the Porcupine Warriors for King Faisal and was instrumental as he notched eight goals in 14 matches and also provided four assists.



Sadat says King Faisal is open for negotiations with Asante Kotoko for the transfer of the prolific attacker.



Reports suggest Asante Kotoko will recall Osman before the beginning of next season.

“Many of the players came on loan especially Ibrahim Osman. For Ibrahim, we are ready to negotiate with Kotoko,” he said on Kessben FM.



“But the problem is who to approach at the club. There’s been a change of management at the club. We don’t know who is in charge form but immediately we identify the person we will go to the negotiation table and begin the process.



“We will look at the best option, if it’s a matter of extending the loan or there is a possibility of signing him out-rightly from the club.”

