Kotoko and Hearts of Oak no longer have quality players for Black Stars - Coach Thomas Duah

Coach Thomas Duah

Head coach of Ashanti Gold, Thomas Duah has shared his thoughts on why players from Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are not receiving call-ups to the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.

In his assessment, Coach Duah attributed this situation to the declining quality of players in these two renowned clubs.



"The poor recruitment by Kotoko and Hearts has greatly contributed to their disappointing performances in the league," Coach Thomas Duah stated.



He further pointed out that most of the recent signings made by these clubs were free agents who did not possess exceptional qualities, unlike the standards set by their predecessors.



"I agree with the assertion that these two teams lack quality. Their deficiency in quality has had an impact on their representation in the national teams," Coach Thomas Duah emphasized.

He noted that Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak were known for attracting high-calibre players from the local scene who often earn national team call-ups.



As Ghana prepares for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers next month, it remains to be seen if players from the local league will be given opportunities under coach Chris Hughton.



JNA/DO