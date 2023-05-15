0
Menu
Sports

Kotoko and Hearts of Oak no longer the destination of local players – Coach Thomas Duah

Thomas Duah Assist 610x400 Ashanti Gold SC head coach, Thomas Duah

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ashanti Gold SC head coach, Thomas Duah has bemoaned how Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have lost their status on the local scene.

Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, the coach said the days when the two giant clubs served as the destination of players on the local scene are over.

“Gone were the days when Kotoko and Hearts became the destination for most of the known quality players in the local scene, now the situation is entirely different.

“There were no grounds for experimentation in these teams unfortunately, the situation is completely different now,” Coach Thomas Duah lamented.

According to him, it is part of the reason why both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are lacking quality in their squad.

“I agree with the assertion that these two teams lack quality. Their low quality has affected their call-ups into the national teams,” the Ashanti Gold SC gaffer argued.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC primaries: Here are four medical doctors who won parliamentary slots
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu ‘campaigns’ for Ken Agyapong
Heavy rains cause traffic, flood on N1 Highway and parts of Dzorwulu
Koku Anyidoho reacts to Mahama's 98.9% victory
It is the will of Allah - Woman who defeated Duffuor's son, brother speaks
Two policemen saved from church attacker by an Immigration officer
NDC primaries: Here are 15 newcomers who defeated incumbent MPs
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit