Kotoko and Sammy Kuffour: Here are the details of Adom-Otchere's 'meeting' with Sir Alex Ferguson

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana has divulged details of his brief meeting with legendary Scottish coach Sir Alex Ferguson on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

On the Thursday, June 8 edition of his show, Paul Adom-Otchere disclosed that he engaged the former Manchester United coach on a variety of football and Ghana-related topics.



According to him, Sir Alex Ferguson made rave comments about Ghana and indicated his excitement with the country’s exploits in the World Cup.



Interestingly, Sir Alex Ferguson in his meeting with Adom-Otchere exhibited an appreciable level of knowledge about Ghanaian football with Kumasi Asante Kotoko and their CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah being mentioned by the iconic tactical brain.



Adom-Otchere also reminded Sir Alex Fergusson of the 1999 UEFA Champions League final by retelling Sammy Kuffour’s version of how events unfolded on the night.



“I did meet Sir Alex Fergusson and he was excited about Ghana, Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Kotoko CEO. He is excited about everything in Ghana.



“I told him the story Sammy Kuffour told me about how he inspired the Manchester United team in 1999. In the dying embers of the game when it was a 1-1 draw and telling the team to get out there and win it. From him, Sammy Kuffour he had been preparing for extra time mentally and Alex Fergusson had told his boys that yes there’s extra time but let's get out there and win it,” he said.

Sir Alex Fergusson is regarded by some football fans as the greatest coach in the history of the game following his success at Manchester United.



In 1999, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth for his incredible service to the growth of football in Britain.



In his 26-year stint with Manchester United as a coach, Sir Alex Ferguson won 38 major trophies, including the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.







