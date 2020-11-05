Kotoko announce Star Assurance as Insurance Partners

Asante Kotoko have officially announced a sponsorship deal with Ghana’s Premium insurance firm Star Assurance.

The five-year insurance deal with the global insurance firm starts with the upcoming Ghana Premier League season according to the official communique from the Porcupine warriors.



Starr Assurance has thus become the official insurance partners for the two most decorated clubs in Ghana football after an earlier deal with Kotoko’s rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.



Star Assurance becomes the latest brand to sign a deal with the Ghana Premier League record holders after similar deals with brands Veo, Instat, Errea, Hisense and CEEK.

Below is the official statement from Kotoko announcing the partnership with Star Assurance



