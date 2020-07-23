Sports News

Kotoko are going to waste money in Africa - Osei Kofi

Kotoko legend Osei Kofi

Asante Kotoko legend Rev. Osei Kofi has advised the club to decide against participating in next season's CAF inter-clubs competitions.

The Ghana legend insists the Porcupine Warriors are not well prepared enough for the continental showpiece and believes they are just going to embarrass themselves.



Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League following a decision by the Ghana FA about a month ago after the 2019/2020 football season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



"Where is the strength to compete in Africa? They are just going to waste money. I think they just want to squander money," he said on Boss FM in Kumasi.



"The Ghana Premier League was in a good shape the last time Kotoko won a continental trophy so tell me how they are going to perform better with this current form.

“It is not advisable to compete in Africa with the current state of football.



"They are just going to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the club on the continental stage."



Rev. Kofi was joint top goalscorer in 1965 Africa Cup of Nations and he was the third-highest scorer in the 1968 Africa Cup of Nations where Ghana clinched the title in the former and finished as runners-up in the latter.



He scored 151 goals in 340 appearances for Asante Kotoko.

