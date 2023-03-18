0
Menu
Sports

Kotoko beats Samartex to record first away win since November

Angry Kotoko Fans Blast Referee Amadu Ibrahim After Aduana Stars Defeat Asante Kotoko

Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko recorded their second away win of the season following a 2-0 win against Samartex at the Nsenkyire Sports complex on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors showed great resilience and determination to win all three points in this encounter.

Kotoko have handed Samartex back to back defeats in this season’s Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko scored the opening goal through Enoch Morrison in the 18th minute as he dispatched a wonderful team move with aplomb.

Rocky Dwamena increased the lead for Asante Kotoko before the half time break.

After recess Samartex wasted a lot of opportunities from set pieces as they chased for the equalizer.

Aquach pulled one back for Samartex in the 69th minute as they pushed more for the equalizer.

Kotoko were resilient at the back with goalkeeper Frederick Asare impressive in post for the Porcupine Warriors.

Asante Kotoko go third on the league table with 34 points after this victory.

Samartex have also been handed their second defeat of the season in the ongoing campaign.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
Related Articles: