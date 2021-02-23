Kotoko begins preparation for Bechem United clash on Thursday

Having returned to Ghana from Algeria on Monday, Asante Kotoko has commenced preparations for the clash against Bechem United in midweek.
The Kumasi-based club over the weekend suffered elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup competition having lost 2-1 on aggregate to ES Setif.
Now out of both of CAF’s inter-club competitions, Asante Kotoko has turned their focus to the Ghana Premier League.
Earlier this morning, the players returned to training as they look forward to taking on Bechem United on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
The clash has been scheduled to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium under floodlights and will kick-off at 18:00GMT.
The Porcupine Warriors have set sight on winning that match to make a push to return to the summit of the league table.
Eyes back on the Premier League...Focus on Bechem United????????#AKSC #KotokoBechem #GPL #AriseLetsBuild pic.twitter.com/rAOGyam7BN— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) February 23, 2021
